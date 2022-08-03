GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Get ready for some fun at the rec center.

On Saturday, August 27, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Heartoscope and the Greenville Kappas are holding the School Daze “Back to School” Event at the Eppes Recreation Center.

The event will have free haircuts for the first 25 students, free school supplies, free health screenings for students, free food, music, face painting, and community resources such as afterschool programs, mentoring and much more.

The event will be held at 400 Nash St. in Greenville.