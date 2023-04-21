GREENVILLE, N.C. – Pitt County Schools has promoted Aaron Errickson to the role of executive director of facilities and operations according to an announcement from Superintendent Dr. Ethan Lenker on Friday.



Errickson, who served in a similar capacity with an interim title since Oct. 27, 2022, initially accepted a position with PCS as a section coordinator for special projects in 2014. He was elevated to director of facilities in 2018 and had oversight of daily maintenance activities of the system’s 36 general admission schools which total over four million square feet of educational space.



“Aaron has provided our district with exceptional leadership and stability in an area that encompasses a wide-range of responsibilities,” Lenker said. “We were confident his experience and background would provide a smooth transition, but even that expectation was exceeded.”



In addition to earning a bachelor’s degree in construction management from East Carolina University in 2005, Errickson holds additional certifications from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).