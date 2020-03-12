“Escape the Vape” campaign educates students on the dangers of E-cigarettes

PINEWOOD, N.C. (WNCT) – Administrators at a Beaufort County high school are working to make students aware of the dangers of vape and tobacco use.

Northside High School teamed up with the Beaufort County Health Department and Vidant Health for an “Escape the Vape” program.

School leaders set up five interactive stations.

Students at those stations learned about peer pressure, health issues that come from vaping and resources to help quit.

“It’s a growing concern nationwide of course, and we’re concerned about the health and well-being of our students and seeing more and more addicted to juuling and vaping because of the high levels of nicotine which we’re trying to educate them and let them know it may look cool but the harmful effects on their bodies are going to last a lifetime,” says Charles Clark, the principal of Northside High School.

The 2019 national youth tobacco survey found e-cigarettes are erasing the progress we’ve seen made to reduce smoking.