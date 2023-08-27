GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Classes start up Monday for many school systems across Eastern North Carolina. On Saturday, there were several events in Greenville and Pitt County to help students start the year right.

Back-to-school bash

Greenville Recreation and Parks partnered with the National Pan-Hellenic Council of Pitt County for a back-to-school bash at the Taft Community Center.

Teachers and students were able to pick up new supplies. There was also music, dancing and food. Organizers said they wanted everybody to get excited for school and all the fun that comes with it.

“It’s always important to give kids what they need, my mother was a retired teacher, so I fully understand the struggles of both teachers and students to have a great school year, said Dontrell Jones, recreation manager.

Around 200 students received supplies. The first 50 teachers were also given an Amazon gift card fore classroom materials.

Drew Steele Center school drive

At the Drew Steele Center, Greenville Recreation and Parks hosted a supplies drive and cookout there.

The department started collecting supplies in early August. These materials will go toward filling special education classrooms in Pitt County. Along with the drive, the cookout ws held for those in the specialized recreation program. There were food, games and time with friends to help set up the participants up for success.

“It’s always good to set the year off right, start with a bang, enjoy the programs that we have and just get into a good rhythm for things for the school year,” said Blair Spivey, Greenville Recreation and Parks Specialized Populations Recreation assistant.

This is a yearly event. Those interested in learning more about specialized recreation should visit the City of Greenville website.

School Daze

Heart-O-Scope partnered with the Greenville chapter of Kappa Alpha PSI Fraternity Incorporated for the second annual School Daze event.

The groups hosted this back-to-school event at the Boys and Girls Club. There were free sports physicals, school supplies, food, mental health screenings as well as youth resources, activities and clothing giveaways.

(Akeem Thomas/Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. Co-Partner for Event)

“It provides a lot of resources, a lot of outreach and things that a lot of people don’t have access to, and we’re able to provide that for free,” said Akeem Thomas with Kappa Alpha Psi. “We provided transportation for some individuals and families to get here.”

Those with the event said they were happy to serve their community and will continue to do so.