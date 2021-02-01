Falkland Elementary moves to virtual learning for one week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Falkland Elementary School will be closed for face-to-face students and the school will move to virtual instruction from February 1 to February 5.

School officials said “Reported cases of COVID-19 in the last few days, and related quarantines affecting several departments will make it difficult to operate the school safely until more staff can return. We will assess the situation at Falkland and monitor any other school’s operational capacity and inform parents of any further decisions. Parents or staff members of Falkland Elementary with questions should contact classroom teachers or school administration if there are further questions.”

