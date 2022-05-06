GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s graduation season and East Carolina University was front and center with the pomp and circumstance on Friday.

Friends, family, students and faculty filled Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium for the first time since 2019 to watch as graduates walked across the stage to get their diplomas. After holding graduation ceremonies inside Minges Coliseum last December, graduates had the chance to enjoy a beautiful morning outside for the first time since 2019.

Both the undergraduate and graduate classes totaled over 4,600. They turned their tassels on Friday, ending one chapter of their lives and beginning another. The overall message for this class was to take the adaptability and perseverance they had throughout their educational journey with them out in their life outside of college.

It wouldn’t be an ECU graduation ceremony without school chants and ending the ceremony by saying “Once you’re a pirate, you’re always a pirate.”

Not only was Friday already full of emotion for the graduates but being able to walk across the stage in person after an unpredictable couple of years gives the new graduates even more to celebrate.