BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo family is seeking answers tonight after an eight-year-old girl was brutally attacked on the school bus by a classmate.

Dorismar Vellon was on her way home from Herman Badillo Bilingual Academy Monday when her mother said an older classmate began to beat her.

“When you see the video, it just turns your stomach,” said former Buffalo Councilman Robert Quintana. “If you’re a parent or you’re a grandparent, it just goes to your core.”

Because of a language barrier, News 4 spoke with Dorismar’s mother, Jennifer, alongside Quintana who is a friend of the family. They’re wondering why the bus driver did nothing to stop the beating.

“As you can tell from the video, it’s happening at the front of the bus. [The bus driver] continues to drive, does not do an incident report,” Quintana said. “The child, who is so traumatized, does not tell her mother what happened but the next morning does not want to get on the bus.”

Quintana said this isn’t the first time this classmate has bullied the second-grader – Dorismar told her mother she was also attacked inside a bathroom at school. The family is now demanding the school district take action.

“This mother has demanded answers – no answers. Emails have gone out to school officials, she has personally gone to the school,” Quintana said. “The child is still not in school – can’t go to school – has to go to a doctor for medical attention because of the damage that has been caused to her eardrum, to her ears, to different parts of her body.”

Quintana said at this point the classmate has only been suspended from riding the bus for the rest of the week, but the family said more must be done. They’re also calling for the bus driver to be fired.

“If you have no control of what is happening on your bus, you should not be driving that bus,” Quintana said. “An older girl against another little eight-year-old girl? What have we come to?”

News 4 reached out to the Buffalo Public School District for comment. Monday afternoon a spokesperson said he would look into the incident to “respond accordingly” – we have not heard back since.