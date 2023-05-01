NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s Farm to School Week in Craven County.

This week is an annual agricultural celebration, where students in Craven County eat food grown by local farmers. The students also learn where their meals come from. There will be several events throughout the week like a cheer competition, cook-off, farm expo and a door art competition.

NC Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler will visit the schools on Thursday. Troxler will speak on ways to grow the Farm to School program in the county.

“Eat local, it’s good for you. So that’s what we want them to do, try something new, try something that you haven’t tried before,” said Craven County Schools Nutrition Director Lauren Weyand.

Click here for the full list of events.