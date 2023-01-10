FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Farmville Central High School was placed on a lockdown Tuesday, according to Pitt County Schools.

In a media release from the school system, officials said they discovered just after 12:30 p.m. that a suspicious social media post was online stating a potential threat. As a precaution, the school was put on lockdown.

“An investigation that was immediately initiated and conducted by the Farmville Police Department and PCS Security produced additional information about a possible weapon on the FCHS campus,” PCS stated in the media release. “Following a brief search, a weapon was discovered and confiscated by law enforcement officers without incident.

“We are appreciative of the observant and diligent actions of FPD and school administrators, who followed protocols to help ensure the safety of our students and staff.”

The school remained in modified lockdown status until 2:35 pm.