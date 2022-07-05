FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An event scheduled for late August will give children and parents the chance to better prepare for the return to school.

On August 27, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Christian Church wants to bring in the upcoming school year with a bang. The event will have kids’ activities, free food and a parent resource fair.

The event will also be accepting donations of school supplies to be given to K-5 grades at HB Sugg/Sam Bundy school in Farmville.

The event will be held at 3776 S. Main St. in Farmville.