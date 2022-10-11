DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday that millions of dollars coming to the state will put fresh, locally grown food on your child’s school lunch tray.

USDA deputy undersecretary Mae Wu joined Gov. Roy Cooper and Durham school leaders at Bethesda Elementary School to announce two grants. North Carolina is receiving a $6.3 million grant to purchase locally produced food for schools and another $5.6 million to help farmers grow more food and bring those meals to children’s school lunches.

“It’s a win for North Carolina farmers. It’s a win for North Carolina producers. It’s a win for North Carolina’s students. It’s a win for our local economies and communities,” Wu said.

The state will work with 450 farmers and other local food producers to bring farm-fresh food to school cafeterias.

“One thing we know is that our schools are a central part of making sure that a number of kids get the only nutritious meal or meals that they get at all,” Cooper said.



Durham’s child nutrition director James Keaten said children are already enjoying fresh fruits and vegetables every day. Now, they’ll have even more choices.

“A lot of kids are excited when we bring in new products, especially the farm fresh fruit and vegetables. When we bring in things like juniper berries and kiwi and things that they don’t try a lot, they get excited,” Keaten said.

State leaders say they know most of the farmers they’ll work with but they’ll look for more local producers to work with.