GREENVILLE, N.C. — Tradesformers, a youth apprenticeship program designed to connect talented students with growing industry trades in our area, conducted its annual “Signing Day” event Tuesday at Pitt County Community Schools.



Fifteen (15) new pre-apprentices were welcomed into the program which provides students an opportunity for fundamental training, skills and expertise that helps the future workforce be well-equipped to grow a successful career.



An industry-led initiative, participants will work closely with the Pitt County Schools and other local partners to address skill needs and gaps. Apprentices gain on-the-job training and related classroom instruction while earning a base pay rate and learning valuable skills to advance in their field. In addition, they have the opportunity to earn industry-recognized credentials and certifications and/or college degrees.



Along with PCS, other partners include Advance Mechanical, CL Warters, Greenville Utilities Commission, Jack A. Farrior, Inc., Manning Masonry, Piedmont Service Group and Pitt Electric.



Beth Ann Trueblood, PCS Career & Technical Education Director offered opening comments before PCS Work Based Learning Coordinator Simone Pate delivered her final keynote address prior to her upcoming retirement. Caleb Stepps, who was a participant in the first Tradesformers Class and has since earned Journeyman certification, provided some encouraging words to all pre-apprentices.



The following individuals, all projected as 2023 graduates of PCS high schools, signed commitments during the event:



Chase Rouse (NPHS) – Advance Mechanical

Austin Batchelor (DHCHS) – Advance Mechanical

Josh Weidner (DHCHS) – Jack A. Farrior, Inc.

Ty’Hai Langley (JHRHS) – Greenville Utilities

Cooper Smith (DHCHS) – Manning Masonry, Inc.

Jackson Sutton (DHCHS) – Manning Masonry, Inc.

Kyson Thomas (SCHS) – Piedmont Service Group

Daniel Gonzalez (DHCHS) – Pitt County Schools

Gonzalo Salazar (AGHS) – Pitt County Schools

Sarah Monterossa (JHRHS) – Pitt County Schools

Joel Wamer (DHCHS) – Pitt County Schools

Jonathan Romero (AGHS) – Pitt County Schools

Isaiah Lopez (JHRHS) – Pitt Electric

Michael Staton (SCHS) – Pitt Electric

Ian Shoobridge (JHRHS) – CL Warters, LLC