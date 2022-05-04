GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Pitt Community College Greenville Center is hosting a financial wellness program.

Starting Saturday, Pitt Comunity College Greenville Center will host a free financial wellness program called Decisions, Decisions. The financial wellness program will cover topics such as budgeting, handling credit, social security, medicare and much more.

The class begins this Saturday from 10-11:30 a.m. and will run on additional Saturdays after.

The classes are being held at 3107 S. Memorial Drive in Greenville. Seats are limited.

For more information, contact Jalil Davis at JDavis@email.pittcc.edu or call (252) 493-7260.