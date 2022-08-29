GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Thousands of students all over Eastern North Carolina joined others across the state for the first day of public schools on Monday.

It was an early start for children, parents, teachers and staff as school buses hit the road and children were equipped with school supplies, backpacks, lunches and more. Administration officials were busy making sure the students made it to and from school and safety measures were in place to make the day as smooth as possible.

In Pitt County, more than 23,000 children across Pitt County returned to classes.

“It’s a great feeling to have school back, just full, not worried about all the other stuff we’ve been worried about for a couple of years, so this is great,” said Dr. Ethan Lenker, Pitt County Schools superintendent.

School safety centered around a number of subjects, including overall health of students with COVID-19 and monkeypox still on the minds of officials.

“I have had a meeting with our health director in the last about a week actually. just talking about those situations, monkeypox and COVID and what we need to be ready for,” Lenker said. Using and getting his advice and direction. we’re in good shape.”

Lenker also said they’ve added 11 more school resource officers, putting the county at around 33 overall.

In Onslow County, all the buzz was about the new school.

Students walked through Clear View Elementary in Jacksonville on Monday. The school is the new home for students in the Southwest and Richlands areas. While there were some tears shed over returning to class, much like every other school, there was excitement to check out the new facility and get to work.

“This was one of the first schools that we were able to fully staff,” Onslow County Schools Superintendent Barry Collins said. “So for here at Clear View, it’s been great. She’s had an opportunity to hire some really quality folks across the district. I think we’re about 50 teachers short today.”

Overall, teachers said they thought the students there were ready to go.

“If I had to rate it on a scale of one to 10, I would say it’s a 10,” Clear View Principal Denise Gartner said. “So far, it has been a great morning, the atmosphere is electric, the parents, the students, the staff, everybody’s just happy to be here.”

Over in Carteret County, officials said over 8,000 students walked into their new classrooms Monday morning. Carteret County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Jackson visited all 20 schools to wish everyone a positive start to the school year.

For some, it’s the first return to school since before the coronavirus pandemic.

“Eighth-grade teachers are having to teach eighth graders how to use a locker because you normally don’t use that in sixth grade,” Jackson said. “But we haven’t been able to do that last two years. And in some of our schools, they’re actually eating in the cafeteria for the first time in three years. So lots of firsts for us on this first day of school.”

One thing Jackson was especially proud of was having a school resource officer in each school.