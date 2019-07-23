First New Bern school following year-round calendar

School is back in session for some Craven County students.

This school year J.T. Barber Elementary School is following a year-round schedule. Students and staff will go to school for 45 days, take a three-week vacation, and then repeat the process.

Principal Erica Phillips says the changes were necessary after Hurricane Florence.

“It was a matter of being able to provide that additional support and consistency to our students,” said Phillips.

Teachers agree the calendar will be beneficial for educators and improve learning for students.

“The time between learning will be short. They will retain what they learn,” said Jennifer Gold, a kindergarten teacher at J.T. Barber Elementary.

J.T. Barber Elementary is the first New Bern school to follow a year-round schedule. Phillips says more than 80% of parents agreed to the school calendar.

The county previously had three Havelock schools participate in the same system but ended in 2014.