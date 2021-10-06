Flagstone Foods provides STEM education grant to South Creek Middle

ROBERSONVILLE, NC — South Creek Middle School announced today that it will receive a new, $20,000 grant from Project Lead the Way (PLTW) to implement the organization’s premier career learning curriculum and better prepare their students for future success.

This grant was made possible by a donation from Flagstone Foods, one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of private label healthy snacks in North America. Flagstone Foods operates three plants, including one in Robersonville, which employs 525 associates locally.

“We’re excited to support one of our local schools by enabling them to deliver this ‘best-in-class’ STEM curriculum from Project Lead The Way,” said Robert Scalia, CEO of Flagstone Foods. “We are exposing our next generation to the wide-ranging career possibilities that exist in STEM fields and, hopefully, inspiring a love of these critical subjects. STEM is critical to our operations here at Flagstone, from the food scientists who develop our products to the packaging science we rely on to serve our customers. With this donation, we are committing to a long-term partnership to open doors to these students and make a profound impact in our community.”

Beginning with the 2021-2022 school year, South Creek Middle School will offer PLTW Gateway. PLTW is a nonprofit organization that offers transformative classroom and learning experiences for PreK-12 students. South Creek Middle School is joining more than 12,200 schools across the U.S. providing opportunities for brighter future for all students. Grant funds will be used to cover annual program fees, teacher professional development, and required classroom equipment and materials.

“Project Lead The Way will help Martin County Schools open doors for the students of South Creek Middle School we would not be able to open on our own,” said Dr. David Fonseca, Superintendent of Martin County Schools. “Flagstone Foods is a tremendous community partner, and we are very thankful they share our vision for investing in the future of Martin County.”

Middle school is a time of exploration, a time when students are figuring out what they are passionate about today and how that relates to who they will become tomorrow. Through PLTW Gateway, South Creek students will not only build knowledge and skills in areas, including computer science, engineering, and biomedical science, but also develop essential skills such as problem solving, critical and creative thinking, communication, collaboration, and perseverance.

“PLTW is proud to partner with inspire students to excel in math and science,” said Dr. Vince Bertram, PLTW President and CEO. “Together, we’re empowering millions of young people to become inspired problem solvers. We’re passionate about equipping the next generation of students with the in-demand, real-world knowledge and skills they need to go further, whatever path they choose.”

About PLTW

Project Lead The Way (PLTW) is a mission-driven organization that is transforming the learning experience for millions of PreK-12 students and thousands of teachers across the U.S. PLTW provides PreK-12 schools, teachers, and students with hands-on interdisciplinary STEM-based curriculum that uniquely prepares students for life beyond the classroom through pathways in computer science, engineering, and biomedical science. PLTW’s teacher training and resources support teachers as they engage their students in real-world learning. More than 15,000 programs in more 12,200 schools in all 50 states and the District of Columbia offer PLTW programs. For more information about PLTW, visit pltw.org.

About Flagstone Foods

Minneapolis, Minnesota-based Flagstone Foods is a premier private label manufacturer of snack nuts, culinary nuts, trail mixes and other nut-based snacks servicing the nation’s top retailers in the club, mass, grocery, drug, limited assortment and convenience channels. The company also manufactures ingredients for commercial use, provides contract manufacturing services to branded food companies and offers a wide array of value-added services, including consumer insights, global sourcing, commodity advising and product development.