NEW BERN, N.C. – Craven Community College (Craven CC) and the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina will celebrate students graduating from the Building Bridges program at the Volt Center this Wednesday, May 2, at 1 p.m. This partnership provided tuition, weekly scholarships, and healthy food boxes to underserved students in the forklift program and Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) program over the past several weeks.

“It has been inspiring to see our students work through this program,” said Tangye Middleton, Craven CC Workforce Development Coordinator. “By having some of their basic needs met by the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina’s generosity, these students were able to focus their attention on educational goals and take steps toward getting the training they need for job opportunities in our community.”

Qualified individuals in the program were unemployed, underemployed, or justice involved. Justice involved includes those previously incarcerated at the local, state, or federal level for 30 days or more or placed under probation, parole, or other functionally equivalent active supervision.

The media is invited to attend this small celebration at the Volt Center, located at 205 First Street, New Bern. Interview opportunities with students, as well as representatives from Craven CC and the Food Bank, will begin at noon. A small ceremony will follow at 1 p.m. For more information on Building Bridges, visit CravenCC.edu/BuildingBridges or contact Middleton at 252-638-7247 or middletont@cravencc.edu.