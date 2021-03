FORT BRAGG N.C. – Due to the threat of severe storms in our area, Fort Bragg DoDEA schools will operate on a modified schedule today, March 18.

Fort Bragg DoDEA middle schools will release at 12:45 p.m. and elementary schools will release at 1 p.m.

For more details, check your school’s home page for the most current information and continue to monitor the Fort Bragg website and social media sites for updates.