NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Students are putting their knowledge to the test in New Bern.

Oaks Road Academy hosted its fourth Black History Month trivia on Tuesday. Over the past month, third through fifth graders have studied influential African-Americans, historical and current.

“It’s important to honor and teach, not just Black history, but all kind of history so that the kids know about everything,” said school counselor Angeline Fields. “If we’re only teaching them what we want them to learn, they’re not going to grow. It’s important to have the old, the new, the present, just a little bit of everything.”

The fourth-grade team won the tournament. School officials said they are looking forward to next year’s event.