WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — If you have a child under the age of 18, you can now get them a free breakfast or lunch from Beaufort County Schools this summer.

The school system’s summer meals program started back on Monday. There are 15 sites around the county where breakfast and lunch are served.

“We want to make sure all the children are fed and fed in an appropriate way,” said Joanne Kirven, director of school nutrition for Beaufort County Schools. “We like to provide nutritionally balanced meals. It’s not okay for them just to have a Pop-Tart for lunch or something. Our meals, we have rules and regulations, but our meals will have milk, fruit and vegetables and of course an entree with them, too.”

The meals are served Monday-Thursday. Click on the Beaufort County School website or the BCS Facebook page to find out more.