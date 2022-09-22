WINTERVILLE, N.C. — With orientation less than a month away, the Pitt Community College Transitional Studies Department is making one last enrollment push this fall for students to join its High School Equivalency and English Language Acquisition programs.

According to PCC Transitional Studies Director Melissa Morlock, the college has classes that prepare students for GED and other high school equivalency exams scheduled to start in October, along with courses that help adult students learn English. She said the instruction is free and will be offered at various times throughout the day on campus, through distance learning, and at off-campus sites within Pitt County.

“Our program is 100% free, but students must complete the online registration form or call us to get set up for orientation,” Morlock said, adding that orientation will take place Oct. 4-7.

For more details, Morlock says an interest form is available on the Transitional Studies page of the PCC website (pittcc.edu). She said prospective students may also call the Transitional Studies Department at (252) 493-7892.