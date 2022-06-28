WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A free program at Martin Community College is giving students a chance to complete school in a year.

The Career in a Year initiative has 45 programs for students to choose from, ranging from accounting to medical assisting. MCC President Wesley Beddard said the program is designed to prepare adults for high-demand jobs.

“It really is things that enable people to get training in a short amount of time without any debt and go to work in our region,” Beddard said. “A lot of students don’t see needing or really aren’t interested in investing two years of their life and if they’re coming part-time, even longer.”

School officials said applying early is highly recommended for those interested in the program. Click here to find out more or call (252) 789-0268 to get started.