WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – There’s a new little library in Eastern North Carolina to offer free reading material.

On Friday, organizers in Washington held a ribbon-cutting to mark the special occasion. Those involved said they just want to get more books into the hands of more people.

Courtney Gatlin, who is the Reading Intervention teacher, wrote a grant and they received the little library. Gatlin worked with East Carolina University Professor Dr. Christy Howard on this grant, which has offered professional development for diversity read aloud. Everyone in the district that wanted to join was contacted and they received a positive turnout.

“It’s helpful for children to see adults reading and it’s very rare for some children to see adults reading so the more adults read the more it will help the students,” Gatlin said.

Gatlin sends out weekly diverse literature that follows standards.

This is a bilingual little library and, Gatlin said, there is a large Hispanic community in Washington. They want to make sure there is literature for those who speak Spanish to help build a bridge.

Kids and adults can drop off, borrow or bring books, take them home and they can also keep books. Anyone in the community can bring books and anyone in the community can participate. You don’t have to be a student.

There’s a charter for the free little library so you can find it on a world map and check out other free libraries and local libraries.

“Trying to get literacy in the hands of not just children but also adults,” said Alicia Vosburgh, principal at Eastern Elementary School in Washington.