Free tutoring program offers help to students in Beaufort County

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The one-year mark of COVID-19 in North Carolina also reflects the changes to education over the last year, including online learning.

Leaders in Eastern North Carolina want to help at-risk youth succeed in their classes, even with the challenges of remote learning. East Carolina University and Beaufort County Community College students are stepping up to help through an online tutoring push.

Dr. Tarek Abdel-Salam from ECU is recruiting tutors for the program.

“It is important to have mentors that are close in age to those students who actually have had this experience recently because they will be able to share their experience too, not just explain the material to the students,” Adbel-Salam said.

This free program is focused on math and science and will be available in English and Spanish. Community leaders say their concerns about students’ mental health led to this collaboration.

“When these students are struggling at home with math and don’t have a support group at home to help them overcome some challenges, they may get frustrated and anxious and, in some cases, it may lead to depression,” said Al Powell, president of Inner Banks STEM Center in Washington.

Rev. Aaron Lewis is the president of the Beaufort County chapter of the NAACP and also works in a high school. He said he is seeing the impact virtual learning is having on students.

“They’re going through it, it’s a rough time for them,” Lewis said. “I’m finding that’s causing some issues with our young folk not being able to get all of what they need when they need it,” Lewis said.

The target groups for this program are Beaufort County students in 6th, 7th and 8th grades. Right now, the center is looking to fill 25-tutoring spots.

Parents or the legal guardians of the students need to contact Conoley Blake at (252) 414-6964 and leave your name and callback number. Conoley will coordinate the student being assigned to a tutor for one or two 45-minute sessions per week from March until May.