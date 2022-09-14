GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Funding for after-school programs will be making its way to learning centers around Pitt County. This new funding will go into instructional resources to enhance the programs these centers offer to help students who may have fallen behind during the coronavirus pandemic.

The money comes from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds (ESSER). The Bethel Youth Activity Center will be receiving $85,000.

“Being able to help kids maintain learning and to recover learning is critically important,” Dr. Garrie Moore, the CEO of Bethel Youth Activity Center.

He said the center can now enhance and strengthen the learning resources they have and even provide transportation for students, which was one concern a parent expressed.

“The kids can now learn about aviation, robotics, health care professions, traveling across country or traveling out of space. These things we have the time, and now we have some resources that we can engage the students even more,” Dr. Moore said.

Amy Gravle, an instructor at the center, said she is very concerned about the learning loss kids have suffered over the past couple of years. She says from her experience she’s seen a struggle in reading.

“It’s really the mother to everything else, for example, learning a science lesson, we have to read it, a math lesson, we have to understand it, so really focusing on that, the reading is the most important,” Gravle said.