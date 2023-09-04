FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville State University Chancellor, Darryl Allison released a statement on his social media Friday, announcing the passing of two senior-year students.

The Chancellor’s Message to The University Community

Fayetteville Police said law enforcement found the body of FSU senior, Mia Barfield, 22, of Greenville, NC, around 4 p.m. on Aug. 26 inside her residence at University Place Apartments. FSU officers found the body after responding to the 1300 block of Coley Drive upon the family’s request for a welfare check.

While Barfield’s death continues to be under investigation, Barfield’s death is not being investigated as suspicious, according to Fayetteville Police on Thursday.

A second FSU senior, Radiance Ellis, 32, of Fayetteville, passed away on Aug. 27.

CBS 17 reached out to FSU officials for additional information but haven’t heard back as of 1 p.m. Monday.

In Allison’s letter to FSU, he said a vigil will be hosted by the Student Government Association on Wednesday at 8 p.m. at Rudolph Jones Student Center Amphitheater.

Barfield’s funeral will be held on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Salvation & Praise Full Gospel Church, 9243 W. Marlboro Rd. in Farmville. Don Brown Funeral Home in Ayden are handling arrangements.

There will be a viewing for Ellis on Thursday from 1-6 p.m. at Wiseman Mortuary, 431 Cumberland St. in Fayetteville. The funeral is at 12 p.m. on Friday at Cape Fear Conference B Headquarters, 10225 Fayetteville Rd. in Raeford.