GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’ll be a very busy Friday at East Carolina University, but for a good reason.

Thousands of graduates are set to walk to the stage. On Thursday, ECU Police Captain Chris Sutton gave an update on the parking situation that will need to be followed.

“Fourteenth Street will close at 9 o’clock (in the morning) and stay closed until the traffic clears at the end of the ceremony,” Sutton said. “That would be 14th from Elm and all the way down to Charles Boulevard. That’s something that is new but that will help us to be able to decrease congestion,” Sutton said.

Captain Sutton also strongly recommends getting there early for graduation. Click the above videos to find out more.

