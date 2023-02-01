GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Brandon Frye is getting settled in as East Carolina University’s Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs.

Frye’s official first day was Wednesday. The North Carolina native has more than 22 years of experience working with university students. He most recently served as vice president for student affairs at Stephen F. Austin State University (SFA) in Texas. Click here to read more about Frye’s background.

Frye took some time during his busy first day to talk with WNCT’s Erin Jenkins about his new job. Scroll up to watch the full interview.