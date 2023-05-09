WASHINGTON, N.C.—The Beaufort County Community College Foundation hosted its 29th Annual Invitational Golf Tournament for Scholarships Sponsored by Nutrien at the Cypress Landing Golf Club on May 5 to support students at the college through scholarships.

Team Joe Paul Jr., Funeral Home won the Championship Flight. The team included Toney Faulkner, Rider Mozingo, Joe Paul Jr., and Matt Woodlief. The A Flight winning team was Nutrien 2, consisting of Adam Amerson, Bryan Cherry, Luke Donohue, and John Pickett. The B Flight winning team was Lee Chevrolet, with Davie Lee, Larry Lee, Steve Lee, and Mark Gnagy. The Ladies Flight winning team was Par Tee of Fore, with Peg Bodie, Liz Dyer, Michelle Lodge, and Lourdes White. The High School Flight winner was Washington High School, with Marshall Asby, Rob Bergevin, Jim Kozuch, and Lane Raper.

The BCCC Foundation thanks Nutrien, Joe Paul Jr. Funeral & Cremation, Lee Chevrolet, and other businesses for their generous sponsorship of the event.

A total of 23 teams participated in the tournament. It consisted of a four-person super ball format with teams pre-flighted based on each golfer’s handicap.

The BCCC Foundation raises funds through events such as the golf tournament to provide qualifying students with scholarships for textbooks. This complements the Beaufort Promise Scholarship and other private scholarships to make education accessible to students. The tournament is one of the largest annual fundraising events for the BCCC Foundation.

While initially slated to end in May 2023, the Beaufort Promise Scholarship has been extended for qualifying students thanks to direct funding from the Beaufort County Commission. Funding from the BCCC Foundation will cover all other qualifying service area students residing outside of Beaufort County, such as those residing in Hyde, Tyrrell, and Washington Counties.

In the past year, the BCCC Foundation awarded $190,000 in scholarships to students. This cost is expected to grow as an increasing number of students take advantage of the Beaufort Promise Scholarship to retrain themselves for new careers or build a future for themselves or their families.