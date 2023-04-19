WASHINGTON, N.C. — The Beaufort County Community College Foundation 29th Annual Invitational Golf Tournament for Scholarships Sponsored by Nutrien will take place at the Cypress Landing Golf Club on May 5 to support students at the college through scholarships. Additional teams can still enter the tournament.

The BCCC Foundation raises funds through events such as the golf tournament to provide qualifying students with scholarships and emergency grants. This complements the Beaufort Promise Scholarship and other private scholarships to make education accessible to students. The tournament is one of the largest annual fundraising events for the BCCC Foundation.

The golf tournament can accommodate up to 25 teams. It consists of a four-person super ball format with teams pre-flighted based on each golfer’s handicap. Teams from area high schools will also participate.

Enrollment grew by 9.8 percent during the Fall 2022 semester as compared to the previous year, due in a large part to the Beaufort Promise Scholarship, which covers tuition and fees for qualifying students. While initially slated to end in May 2023, the program has been extended for qualifying students thanks to direct funding from the Beaufort County Commission. Funding from the BCCC Foundation will cover all other qualifying service area students residing outside of Beaufort County, such as those residing in Hyde, Tyrrell, and Washington Counties.

In the past year, the BCCC Foundation awarded $190,000 in scholarships to students. This cost is expected to grow as an increasing number of students take advantage of the Beaufort Promise Scholarship to retrain themselves for new careers or build a future for themselves or their families.

Teams can still sign up for the tournament by calling 252-940-6218 or visit www.beaufortccc.edu/golf.