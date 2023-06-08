GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Governor Roy Cooper is spending his afternoon at Garner Magnet High School where he is set to make an announcement.

At 3 p.m., Cooper will take a walking tour of the school before making a few remarks. His announcement will include new funding intended for aspiring teachers.

Cooper will also be addressing the shortage North Carolina is facing when it comes to getting schools fully staffed with teachers.

This is a developing story. Refresh for the latest updates of the governor’s announcement.