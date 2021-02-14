‘Great excitement’: CMS, 2nd largest school system in NC, returns to in-person learning Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- It’s quiet now, but come Monday morning. There will be more action at school across the county than anyone has seen in months. Cars will be lined up, students will be heading in and CMS says they want it to happen.

Some students will be at their desks come Monday, but not all of them.

Some parents say the return is coming too late for their children. CMS says they are ready for the return, but there are still concerns on various fronts.

Teachers worried about COVID and wanting to get vaccinated. Parents and students who are worried about exposure and those who think it is too late for their child.

“We have heard great excitement from students and parents for their first days of in person instruction this school year. I’m one of those families,” CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston said.

But as students head back, there is apprehension on a couple of fronts. Teachers and staff, nervous about getting COVID and not yet being able to get the vaccine and parents who feel like their child is falling behind.

“It’s a tough situation for the kids,” said Tara Johnston, the mother of a former CMS student.

Tara and her husband Greg are parents of a now-former CMS student. Alex is the brother of that student who all say this year, and this semester led to a breaking point.

“She can’t learn in an environment where she can’t talk to teachers after the class,” said Alex Johnston.

CMS did say that there are issues with grades right now in the district. They are lower than expected. That has led them to make changes, no score less than a 50 district-wide, and giving more time to complete assignments.

“It’s set up as an opportunity for students who may be negatively impacted by the pandemic to not feel as if they do not have hope,” said CMS Deputy Superintendent Matt Hayes.

FOX 46 has heard over the last year from parents who have had smooth transitions to remote learning, but others have had challenges.

For the Johnston’s, they believe CMS’s lower grades are the sign of a bigger issue.

“We’re here to serve the kids, and the kids have not been served,” Greg Johnston said.

They took their student out of CMS and into a private school. They say they could not wait any longer.

Middle and high schoolers don’t go back until Feb. 22. They will be one week in class, two weeks remote. Some won’t be in class until March.