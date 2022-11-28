SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Greene Central High School in Snow Hill is mourning the loss of one of its students.

In an announcement made on their Facebook page, the school said senior Jah-Tayvious Edwards died in an automobile accident over the weekend. Greene Central Principal Dr. Patrick Greene described the type of student Edwards was and his impact on the school.

“He was an amazing young man. tons of personality. one of those kids who everybody liked if you had him in class, you 100 percent knew who he was,” Edwards said. Didn’t mind speaking up but was a really good kid, got his work done too, so he was a special person.”

The school also mentioned on its Facebook page that there will be additional counselors supporting students and staff at this difficult time. They are asking everyone to keep Edwards’ family in their thoughts and prayers.