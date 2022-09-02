SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) – All that hard work pays off.

Sidney Ramsey, a senior at Greene Central, earned the College Board National Rural and Small Town Award. Ramsey has earned these honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs. These National Recognition Programs grant underrepresented students with academic honors. These honors can be added to college and scholarship applications and stand out during the admissions process.

Colleges and scholarship programs identify students awarded National African American, Hispanic, Indigenous, and/or Rural/Small Town Recognition through College Board’s Student Search Service.

“We’re thrilled that Sidney has earned this recognition. We are very proud of her for her achievements in the classroom and on College Board assessments,” said Greene Central Assistant Principal Uvonda Willis. “These programs help students from underrepresented backgrounds stand out to colleges during admissions.”

Students who may be eligible have a GPA of 3.5 or higher and have excelled on the PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10, or earned a score of 3 or higher on two or more AP Exams, and are African American or Black, Hispanic American or Latinx, Indigenous, and/or attend school in a rural area or small town.

Eligible students will be invited to apply during their sophomore or junior year and will be awarded at the beginning of the next school year. Students will receive their awards in time to include them on their college and scholarship applications.