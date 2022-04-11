SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Jasper Barfield Jr. was all smiles Monday as he attended the dedication ceremony for the Greene County Board of Education room that is now named in his honor.

Barfield, a 92-year-old Greene County native, served on the Board of Education from 1978 until 2020.

“It wasn’t because I was all that smart, but I was well energetic,” Barfield said.

The boardroom was full of Barfield’s family, friends and former colleagues. The dedication was a surprise to him, but everyone else knew it was only a matter of time before he received such an honor for his decades of service.

When asked how he served the school board for over 40 years, Barfield said, “Well, you had good people to work with. You had a good board. You had some good principals. I got a lot of respect and I treated people the way I wanted to be treated.”

Barfield was the first Black person elected to the board. He created change and made history.

Not only did the former board member serve the county, but he also served the country when he was drafted to the U.S Army in 1952. He was commended during the ceremony for his two years of service in the Army.

With his passion for school, he served the public school system for more than four decades, helping lead Greene County.

Since retiring from his role in 2020, his legacy has continued on.

“I’m honored, I’m honored. It just makes you feel good to know that when you’re doing what you’re doing, you weren’t doing it to get recognition,” Barfield said.

Barfield said he’s always been a hard worker and enjoys talking. Those are the two things that helped him in his career.