SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Dr. Frank Creech will assume duties as superintendent of Greene County Schools after receiving a unanimous vote from the school board on Monday.

Creech will succeed outgoing superintendent Dr. Patrick Miller and will assume responsibilities on July 1. Miller is retiring after serving Greene County as a teacher, principal and superintendent over the past 30 years.

Creech’s career began as a high school teacher in Johnston County. He completed the NC Principals Fellow Program in 2000 and then served as an assistant principal and principal in Wake County. He was selected by the NC Department of Public Instruction as a Transformation Coach to help districts implement school improvement processes. Creech was assigned to Greene County Schools as a Transformation Coach from 2011 to 2014. Creech was employed by Greene County Schools in 2014 as Chief Academic Officer and was named assistant superintendent in July 2021.

“We are excited that Dr. Creech has agreed to serve Greene County Schools as its next superintendent,” GCS board chair Pat Adams said. “Dr. Creech has been a part of the Greene County Schools’ team since 2011 as a transformation coach, chief academic officer, and assistant superintendent. He has earned the privilege to serve as our superintendent.”

Creech currently provides leadership for curriculum development/academics for Greene County Schools. He has written over $3 million in grants to support STEM education, after-school and summer programming, community partnerships, teacher professional development, and career pathway programs for students. He also launched the GCS Student Spotlight to recognize students’ achievements in leadership, academics, innovation, and citizenship. Dr. Creech successfully completed the Aspiring Superintendent Fellows Program in 2016 and the Aspiring Superintendents Executive Leadership Development Program in 2020. He was awarded the Sam Houston Leadership Award by the North Carolina School Superintendents’ Association in 2020.

“Dr. Creech played an integral role in the outstanding accomplishments that have been realized in the school system over the past decade. We expect him to help us maintain the trajectory of continuous improvement as we strive for even better outcomes for our students,” Adams said.

Creech earned a bachelor’s degree from Barton College (1993), a Master of School Administration degree from UNC-Chapel Hill (2000), and a Doctor of Education degree from UNC-Chapel Hill (2005).