SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Greene County Schools Superintendent Dr. Patrick C. Miller on Monday announced his retirement, effective June 30.

Miller presented his notification to the Greene County Board of Education during Monday’s meeting. The board accepted his announcement. Miller has served as the county’s superintendent since 2008 and has been employed with the school system for 29 years, according to a press release from the school system.

“I would like to thank the Greene County Board of Education for the trust they placed in me by hiring me and allowing me to lead Greene County Schools,” Miller said in a statement. “I could not be more proud of what we have accomplished over the past 14 years. However, I am most proud of the team we have put in place and the collaborative way in which we have been able to work to improve the outcomes for our students.

“This team is in a position to move Greene County Schools to the next level. I believe our greatest days are ahead of us but there is still much work to be done. I look forward to working with the Greene County Board of Education to ensure a smooth transition of leadership in the coming months.”

Miller was named North Carolina’s Central Region Superintendent of the Year for 2014-15 and again in 2018-19. In November 2018, he was named the 2019 A. Craig Phillips NC Superintendent of the Year.

Miller was inducted into the East Carolina University Educator’s Hall of Fame in October 2015. He received the Friday Medal for Educational Innovation from NC State’s Friday Institute in November 2017. In the spring of 2018, Miller was named “Citizen of the Year” by the Greene County Chamber of Commerce.

Miller received the inaugural Administrator of the Year Award from Conn-Selmer Education in June 2019. He was also recognized by the UNC School of Education with the Alumni Achievement Award in October 2019. In 2020, he received the Raymond Sarbaugh Leadership Award from the NC Association of School Administrators.

“Dr. Miller has served Greene County Schools for fourteen years as superintendent with trust and integrity,” said Pat Adams, chairman of the Greene County Board of Education. “He will be missed in more ways than I can express. His superior leadership has brought honor and recognition not only to himself but also to our students, staff, and programs.

“He has ushered us through hurricanes, a devastating tornado, funding challenges, technology advances, and a pandemic with unwavering leadership. The Greene County Board of Education wishes him the very best in his retirement from Greene County Schools. Thank you, Dr. Miller, for making Greene County a better place for us all!”