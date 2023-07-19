SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Greene County is being added to the list of schools in Eastern North Carolina that are adding weapon detectors to their campus.

Green County Sheriff Matt Sasser said this new upgrade came at a time when the safety of students and staff is at the forefront of the district’s mind. Sasser added that a smooth transition is expected, with the new detectors being implemented by next fall.

“Hopefully it will help deter anyone from bringing anything to schools as well as keep folks safe,” Sasser said. “Nothing’s ever guaranteed but it’s a tool that I hope can at least keep the schools and the children safe in school.

“I think everyone will accept it fairly good, I think it’s a needed thing, it’s always a drag whenever you hear about a metal detector, you think it’s gonna take longer to get into school, but from what I’ve seen from this device and the devices the schools planning on initiating, it’s gonna help let the students freely into the school system without having any delays.”

Sasser added that law enforcement already undergoes rigorous active school shooter training, so the new weapon detectors will ensure an extra level of security on campus.

In a statement online, Greene County Schools Superintendent Dr. Frank Creech said this new addition is to add an extra layer of protection to Greene County campuses.