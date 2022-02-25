GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Triad teacher has won a huge honor!

Page High School social studies teacher Justin Scarbro was rewarded with what people call the “Oscars of Teaching.”

It’s really the Milken Educator Award, which honors excellence and innovation in education.

The award comes with a prize of $25 thousand.

Scarbro earned the honor for his creativity in bringing history and social studies to life in the classroom, capturing his students’ imagination and building their understanding of how history impacts them through real-world scenarios.

These are not lifetime achievement honors. Recipients get them in their early to mid-career, as a promise of what else they’ll accomplish in the lives of their students.