GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The East Carolina University campus was a busy place Monday with students back in class. That was also the case with many of the businesses around the campus and in Greenville.

Many restaurants and shops in the Uptown area depend heavily on students for their businesses. With students and their parents back in town over the weekend and Monday, businesses say they’ve been booming.

“Everyone is coming back, you finally see the campus alive again. We always have people walking the streets, 5th Street and 10th Street. When everyone’s home, either for the summer or winter break, it’s kinda dead, so it’s nice for it to be alive and everyone back,” says Kaylee Stuckey, assistant manager at UBE.

Stuckey also said they expect to get even busier as the week goes on with students buying textbooks, school supplies and new merchandise for the semester.