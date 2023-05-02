GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – More than 4,000 East Carolina University students are getting ready to turn their tassels on Friday.

With graduation means more families and friends are in town. Businesses in Greenville are stocking and staffing up in preparation for the influx of people.

“Friday and Saturday we are really busy, so we usually make sure we are stocked up and ready for it,” said Chap Thompson, the sportswear manager at University Book Exchange.

“We definitely staffed up for the weekend, it’s all hands on deck,” said Ryan Griffin, owner of Nash Hot Chicken. “We definitely stocked up, too. My coolers are packed full right now.”

Greenville has a lot to offer for the soon-to-be alumni and their families.

“We’ve got a huge selection of alumni apparel, mom, dad apparel,” Thompson said.

There are also several options for breakfast, lunch and dinner reservations.

“Graduation week is typically our best week of the year,” said Matthew Scully, owner of the Scullery. “There are lots of people in town celebrating.”

“Any weekend you can pack as many people in here as possible, is great and maybe some people haven’t tried us out before,” Griffin said. “Seared Chophouse is going to be a madhouse.

“We’ve had reservations. There’s a few left open but not many. We’re opening for lunch on Friday, which we aren’t normally.”

While customers will be rolling in all weekend, businesses said they’re most excited to celebrate the accomplishment.

“Last year I remember looking out the windows when we were remodeling, watching all the seniors get ready to go out into the world, and now this year getting to be a part of that is really exciting,” Griffin said.

“We see people come in for orientation with their kids and then we see them graduate and move away, so it’s really neat to see all the families come in,” Scully said.

“It’s always an exciting time,” Thompson said. “These kids have worked so hard and we’re always here for them, so it’s an exciting time here at the store as well.”

Commencement will start at 10 a.m. on Friday at Dowdy Ficklen Stadium.