GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Greenville Museum of Art is teaming up with Pitt County Schools to hold a supply drive to give back to local art classes

The supply list contains items like drawing paper, tissue paper, acrylic paint, paintbrushes and much more. Greenville Museum of Art’s Communications and Events Coordinator Sim Asher goes into detail in the above about the supply drive and what led to the creation of this event.

Here are the item links for the supply drive:

9” x 12” Drawing Paper (White Sulphite 80lb or 90lb)

12” x 18” Drawing Paper (White Sulphite 80lb or 90lb)

18” x 24” Drawing Paper (White Sulphite 80lb or 90lb) – for Middle and High School only

Tru Ray Construction Paper (link to large box of 2000 sheets)

Tissue Paper

Sharpened Pencils

Tempera Paint (by the gallon or smaller bottles)

Tempera Paint Sticks (for younger students)

Acrylic Paint

Paint Brushes (Variety of sizes)

Color Pencils (12 or more colors)

Watercolor Color Pencils

Crayola crayons (16 or more colors)

Crayola Construction Paper Crayons

Crayola Watercolor Pans (8 or 16 color sets – enough for a full class – 30)

Oil Pastels

Markers (Crayola 10 color boxes)

Sharpie (Assorted Color Fine Tip – multiple sets per classroom)

Sharpie (Assorted Color Ultra Fine Tip – multiple sets per classroom)

Sharpie (Black Fine Tip)

Sharpie (Black Ultra Fine Tip – multiple sets per classroom)

Erasers (Pink Pearl)

Elmer’s Glue (Small bottles AND large refill jugs)

Glue Sticks

Assorted colors of yarn