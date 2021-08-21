Greenville Police Department, local barber help kids prepare for classes with annual back to school event

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville Police Department’s Cops and Barbers event was back on Saturday, giving kids free haircuts and bookbags as they get ready to go back to school on Monday.

Owner of Kampus Kutz, Tracy Wade, has worked with Greenville Police Chief Mark Holtzman and Sgt. Richie Williams over the years to put the event together.

“We have bookbags for boys, bookbags for girls, bookbags for toddlers, and haircuts are free,” said Wade.

Williams said this event brings him back to his own childhood.

“It’s a passion because I was these kids, it takes me back to growing up, so it’s about being able to give back to our kids,” Williams said.

Holtzman praised the event and the good it does each year to give children an extra boost as they return to the classroom.

“This is a big deal for us, coming out, and having some officers interact with some kids while they’re getting some free haircuts, all courtesy and donation here of Kampus Kutz, and really some donors from around the community to help make this happen,” Holtzman said.

The officers said they love the opportunity this gives them to interact and have fun with the kids.

“Yeah, I’m excited. When I grow up, I want to be a police officer,” said Johan Edwards, who will be entering the fourth grade on Monday.

Everyone seemed to agree that the best part of the day was seeing the smiles on the kids faces. Families who attended said they were grateful the event is back this year after being cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.