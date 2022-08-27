GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Police Department on Saturday helped host the sixth annual Back-to-School Free Haircut and Backpack Giveaway event.

It is part of the GPD’s Cops and Barbers program, designed to build relationships between the police and the community. Hundreds of kids received haircuts between the six locations hosting the Cops and Barbers event.

Owner of Kampus Kuts, Tracy Wade, said his shop is helping children get ready for the school year with fresh cuts and new backpacks and is thankful for community support.

“It’s amazing. The support we get from our sponsors and, you know, the love we’ve been shown with the news, with the City of Greenville. It’s just a blessing and we thank everybody for their support,” Wade said.

This program also opens conversations with the GPD.

“We’re trying to bridge the gap between the police officers and the citizens of the Greenville community. And in the seven years … I can say that it worked,” said Wade.

Sgt. Richie Williams with GPD said the program teaches kids about the police force and helps to establish trust.

“We’re here to give back to the kids, you know? Give them haircuts, bookbags, supplies for school, and really give the kids something to look forward to on the first day of school,” Williams said.

Wade also said they are accepting backpack donations year-round. Their next big event is a turkey drive in November.