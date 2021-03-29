Greenville Police Department SROs have a cookout to reconnect with their students

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville school resource officers gave back to the community with a drive-by cookout on Monday.

SROs handed out lunches to people at Epps Recreational Center. Usually, these officers work in schools to keep students and faculty safe but with the pandemic, officers haven’t had much time with children in schools.

Sgt. Richie Williams tells 9OYS the relationships they build with students makes them family and it’s been hard not being able to communicate like usual.

GPD’s school resource officers got to work grilling hot dogs and packing lunches to go for families who stopped by.

Williams said this cookout gave them a safe opportunity to show that they care.

“We build relationships and we try to change behaviors in the school as well as in the community, he said. “It’s very important just to show that we’re human, we want to give back to our community and again that’s just another step in our community police team philosophy with the Greenville Police Department.”

School leaders said it’s important for the community to see these officers in different settings.

“They’re not only here when things are wrong but they’re here when things are going well,” said Shontell Lane, assistant principal at C.M. Eppes Middle School.