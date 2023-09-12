GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A new program kicked off on Tuesday at A Time For Science.

It’s called GRITS, or “Girls Really Into Stem.” Saline is a Pitt County high school student. She wanted to give young girls like herself a place to learn more about the science field.

“I hope that these girls feel inspired to pursue their passion within STEM,” the J.H. Rose senior said. “There is a gender gap within how many girls are within STEM careers, so I hope this helps them feel confident to go into a STEM career.”

This is a free program that happens twice every month. Third through fifth graders met Tuesday night for the first time. Girls in sixth grade through eighth will meet in two weeks on September 26.