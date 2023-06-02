GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — The North Carolina Business Committee for Education held the Ready, Set, App! Competition on May 19. Pitt County’s Innovation Early College High School had a student participate in the competition.

Her team, comprised of students from across the state, worked together in the months leading up to the competition to create an app. That app was designed to help people better manage time and it won first place after being presented to judges in person.

View the video for more about Lee’s experience.