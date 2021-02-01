Grifton School students to move to remote learning Tuesday due to lack of heat

GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County Schools announced Monday night that students who attend Grifton School will move to virtual learning on Tuesday due to a lack of heat in the school.

Jennifer L. Johnson, Public Information Officer with Pitt County Schools, said in an email “due to issues with a gas provider, there is no heat currently at Grifton School. Therefore, tomorrow, Tuesday, February 2, 2021, Grifton school will move to virtual learning for one day.”

The school will return to face-to-face learning on Wednesday unless otherwise noted by school staff.

