GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The NC Museum of Natural History and A Time for Science came together for a groundbreaking ceremony for a future building that will bring education and fun closer to you.

The new building will be known as the Nancy and John Bray Environmental Education and Visitor Center. Officials said the new facility will offer quality educational programming, new experiences and opportunities to the people of Eastern North Carolina.

Director of A Time for Science and Head of N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences, Emily Jarvis, said this groundbreaking was a long time coming.

“We’re going to finally have this wonderful location that’s going to not only offer classroom spaces for the programs that we do for field trips and organized groups that come out to see us, but we’ll also have some exhibits going on in this space,” Jarvis said.

“I really do feel like the public is going to enjoy coming out here and using this as essentially a gateway to the natural resources that we already have out here at Contentnea Creek.”

The ceremony also had a planetarium presentation for guests to enjoy, Deputy director of the museum, Brian Baker, said this is just a preview to get visitors excited about the new building.

“We’re going to focus on the natural sciences and the astronomy education,” Baker said. “We definitely have a lot of natural areas around, we’re very close to the coast, we have a lot of wetland systems, I think people do get the chance to connect with nature a good amount.”

Jarvis said this was all made possible by Pitt County, state funding and the generous donations of The Cannon Foundation along with Perkins, West, and Wells Charitable Trust. She added the building is expected to be completed after the summer season.