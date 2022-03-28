GREENVILLE, N.C. — The Greenville Eastern North Carolina Alliance is proud to serve as a partner for Grow Local, an initiative of the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce.

The Greenville ENC Alliance is partnering with other organizations, including Mayne Pharma and Pitt County Economic Development, to sponsor for the weeklong event that is scheduled for March 28 through April 1.

Grow Local is a no-cost business/educator initiative designed to introduce, involve, inspire, and invest in the future of our community and workforce.

Originally introduced in 2018, Grow Local is a program designed to create and unveil career interests, grow the talent pipeline, and connect local businesses to future employees. The program has matched 3,023 middle and high school students to participate in an on or off-campus experience, giving them the opportunity to learn more about all career opportunities available within their host business.

These experiences are made possible by the 80 local businesses participating, along with partnerships from Pitt County Schools and the Pitt County Educational Foundation. From tours of local businesses, conversations with business leaders, and hands-on activities, students will have a first-hand experience at a day in the life of an employee in a field relevant to the curriculum they are studying in their class.

“The Chamber places a huge emphasis on facilitating workforce development initiatives in Pitt County,” said Chamber President Trent McGee. “Grow Local presents a unique opportunity for students to identify career interests and opportunities that they may be unaware of, while connecting employers with potential employees in order to strengthen economic opportunities within Pitt County.”

Additional sponsors for Grow Local include: the City of Greenville, North Carolina Biotechnology Center, Truist, DSM, Greenville Utilities Commission, Hyster-Yale Group and Suddenlink.

Grow Local Week 2022 will launch in conjunction with NC Students@Work Month. To find out more about Grow Local, please visit greenvillenc.org/growlocal.